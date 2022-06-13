Merchants National Bank recently made a $1,000 donation to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in support of its upcoming fundraiser, an Elvis Presley tribute show, on Saturday, June 18. Tickets are still available but limited. For tickets, call the center at 937-393-4745 or order online at HighlandSeniors.com. Pictured (l-r) are Merchants Bank Chairman and CEO Paul Pence, vice president Denise Fauber, senior center director Mechell Frost and Bertha Hamilton, Merchants chairman’s secretary.

Merchants National Bank recently made a $1,000 donation to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in support of its upcoming fundraiser, an Elvis Presley tribute show, on Saturday, June 18. Tickets are still available but limited. For tickets, call the center at 937-393-4745 or order online at HighlandSeniors.com. Pictured (l-r) are Merchants Bank Chairman and CEO Paul Pence, vice president Denise Fauber, senior center director Mechell Frost and Bertha Hamilton, Merchants chairman’s secretary. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/06/web1_Merchants-donation-pic-2022.jpg Merchants National Bank recently made a $1,000 donation to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in support of its upcoming fundraiser, an Elvis Presley tribute show, on Saturday, June 18. Tickets are still available but limited. For tickets, call the center at 937-393-4745 or order online at HighlandSeniors.com. Pictured (l-r) are Merchants Bank Chairman and CEO Paul Pence, vice president Denise Fauber, senior center director Mechell Frost and Bertha Hamilton, Merchants chairman’s secretary. Submitted photo