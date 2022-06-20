Greenfield VFW POST 4736 elects officers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4736 held a special swearing-in ceremony and has announced its officers for the 2022-2023 year.

The new officers bring an enthusiasm to the post and to the community.

Commander elect Mark Little stated, “VFW Post 4736 is looking forward to working within our community to serve our veteran population. We are excited about many upcoming events to bring awareness about our post and our services.”

The new command and members hope to revitalize the post activities in the community and ensure local veterans know that Post 4736 is here to help when they need it.

The Veterans of Foreign War is one of the nation’s oldest veteran’s organizations and its members are those who have served in overseas combat. They have members nationwide who serve volunteer hours and dollars for charitable projects that benefit veterans, community, military service personnel and their families.

Six officers and three trustees were installed along with commander Little. Mike Erskine, Sr., vice commander; Joe Cannon, jr. vice commander; Richard Counter, quartermaster/adjutant; Raymond Beatty, chaplin; Dick Daugherty, service officer, Ron Conley, first trustee; Julianna Jackson, second trustee; and Todd Warren, third trustee.

Submitted by Richard J. Counter, VFW Post 4736 quartermaster.