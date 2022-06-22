How do you sense God’s presence?

Editor’s note — This is part three of a six-part series.

“I sense God’s presence when I pray,” says Kaillyn, age 9. “God comes into my heart and gives me the power to lift my heart up and tell him all the things I need.”

Who are we trying to fool when we project an attitude of independence? Every breath we take comes by way of God’s grace. Everyone is needy. Humble people ask God for wisdom, provision and strength.

Sensing God’s presence, promptings and power in prayer allows us to move into a realm beyond our meager abilities. In modern warfare, victory usually belongs to those with air superiority. In our personal lives, it’s prayer in spiritual realms that enables us to live victoriously.

Only the weak who humble themselves before God in prayer rise up with divine strength. The prophet Isaiah wrote: “But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint” (Isaiah 40:31).

When we wait on the Lord in prayer, we exchange our weakness for his strength.

“When I pray, I know God is with me,” says Adam, 11. “I can feel him in my heart. When I pray, I’m always calm and gentle inside.”

If we consider all that Jesus promised to those who pray to the Father in his name, we’re foolish not to exercise this privilege. Jesus said, “And whatever you ask in my name, that I will do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son” (John 14:13).

If you want to experience God’s presence in prayer, discover what glorifies the Father. Then, pray in Jesus’ name to that end. When we join God in what he’s already doing, he will always answer our prayers.

“I read the Bible every day, and it tells me that God is always right there when I need him,” says Breya, 8.

The Lord told the prophet Jeremiah, “Call to me, and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things, which you do not know” (Jeremiah 33:3).

Like parents attuned to their children’s voices, God hears the cries of his children. He delights in answering their prayers. If we spent more time praying, we would spend less time worrying.

The Bible contains the inspired record of faith heroes and heroines who entered into a spiritual realm that seems unreal to most people. Moses refused the riches of Egypt as the adopted son of Pharaoh’s daughter because “he endured as seeing Him who is invisible” (Hebrews 11:27).

Most of us won’t be offered unlimited wealth as the adopted son of the world’s most powerful ruler. But when we see how Moses set aside the riches of Egypt to suffer with the people of God, we’re encouraged to press into God’s presence. We want to behold God in a way that allows us to count the riches of this world as nothing.

Think about this: Before Jesus went to the cross to die for our sins, he promised to send the Holy Spirit to his people as the helper who would guide them into all truth. Jesus actually said that if he went away, his disciples would gain an advantage because he would send the Spirit of truth (John 16:7). When you pray today, let the Holy Spirit carry you on eagles’ wings into God’s presence.

Memorize this truth: John 14:13 quoted above.

Ask this question: Are you pressing into God’s presence in prayer?

