Maplecrest Style J1118 won reserve grand champion bull at the 2022 Ohio Angus Association Preview Show, held June 12 in Zanesville. Maplecrest Farms, Hillsboro, own the May 2021 son of Silveiras Style 9303. He first claimed reserve junior champion. Kevin Rooker, Smock, Pennsylvania, evaluated the 27 entries.

Maplecrest Style J1118 won reserve grand champion bull at the 2022 Ohio Angus Association Preview Show, held June 12 in Zanesville. Maplecrest Farms, Hillsboro, own the May 2021 son of Silveiras Style 9303. He first claimed reserve junior champion. Kevin Rooker, Smock, Pennsylvania, evaluated the 27 entries.