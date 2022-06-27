Paint Creek Fire District

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will hold its monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at Station 21, 640 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

Hillsboro committees meeting

The Hillsboro Finance and Civil Service/Employee Relations committees will hold a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at 130 N. High St., Hillsboro. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the pay ordinance.

SOGS Lincoln speaker

June 29 at 5:530 p.m. at Highland County Library. John Cooper, a living historian of Abraham Lincoln, will be giving the Gettysburg Address and talking about Lincoln and answering questions at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. The event is sponsored by the library and the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society.

Healthy eating luncheon

The Highland County YMCA will be holding a Healthy Eating for Life Luncheon with James Keys in attendance on Wednesday, June 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Tom Shelton concert

Tom Shelton plans to hold a concert at the Bainbridge Church of Christ on Sunday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m. The concert will include patriotic and gospel music selections. The church is located at 3812 U.S. Route 50 West in Bainbridge. For additional information, please contact the church office at 740-634-3925.

Mowrystown Ice Cream Supper

The annual Mowrystown Presbyterian Church Ice Cream Supper will held 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at the church. The menu includes sloppy joes, hot dogs, coneys, pimento cheese, chicken and noodles, green beans, coleslaw, homemade pies and cakes and homemade ice cream.

Buford C of C VBS

The Buford Church of Christ, 2547 S.R. 138, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. July 11-15. The theme is Adventure Island. All children are welcome. For more information call 937-213-1058.

Marshall UNM VBS

The Marshall United Methodist Church invites children of all ages to grab thier sunglasses and get ready for a “Land Down Under” Vacation Bible School. There will be a breadbasket and sweets. It will be held July 11-15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For information call Kristi at 937-402-0365.

HHS class of 1955 reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1955 will hold its 67-year reunion from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the Alley 21 Party Room in Hillsboro. Class members and their guests will order food and drinks from the menu at their own expense. For more information call Carol Jones at 937-763-2506.

Hillsboro 1st Baptist VBS

Children in grades K-5 are invited to meet and interact with a real wallaby, her baby joey, and a tortoise, create crafts complette experiments and be treated to snacks from 6 t8:30 p.m. July 18-22 at the Hillsboro First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St. Call 937-393-1473 for more information.

Hillsboro UNM VBS

The Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Main St., will hold a Let’s Go Wild About Jesus Vacation Bible School July 26-28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dinner will be provided to every participant daily. Preregistration is requested, but not required. Register at forms.gle/RprtTiRyy9pHHXjj8 stop by the office and fill out a form or call 937-393-3171.

St. Vincent de Paul Society

Starting in June 2022 the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hillsboro will conduct outreach sessions on the second Saturday of each month at St. Mary’s Parish Hall; 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be available to meet with neighbors seeking assistance on a first-come, first-served basis. The society will no longer hold the additional outreach day at Samaritan Outreach each month. Bring proof of income and utility bills with you. For more information contact the society at 937-205-0919.

New Greenfield food pantry

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Benignus Church in Greenfield food pantry will be open on the first and third Thursday of June from 6 to 7:30. p.m. on 214 Mirabeau St., Greenfield.

Paddle, Pedal, Run

A Paddle, Pedal, Run adventure race to benefit Greenfield’s New Directions youth ministry will be held Saturday, July 30, at Paint Creek State Park. Registration for the race, which consists of three legs — canoeing/kayaking, off-road mountain biking and cross country running — is open. The race can be completed by single participants ($75 entry fee) or three-person teams ($150). Registration, which ends July 27, includes an event T-shirt plus swag. Participants in the mountain bike and run segments must be at least 16 years of age, and paddle segment participants must be at least 18 years old. Registration and additional details are available at https://ndym.org/ppr or by contacting Tonia McLanahan at 937-661-0197 or [email protected]

Battle of the Bands

The inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and Fayette counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoconcertshow at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.