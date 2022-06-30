Garden club holds June meeting

The Hillsboro Garden Club held its June meeting at Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds. The business meeting was called to order by club president Judith Stivender. The 15 members and a guest stood for the Pledge of Allegiance.

After roll call, the May meeting minutes were read and accepted, and the treasurer’s report was given by Ruth Anna Duff.

Stivender updated the members on upcoming events. Mary Smith brought cut white Hydrangea blossoms to display.

A lengthly discussion on the Region 16 Fall Meeting followed. The Hillsboro Garden Club will be hosting the meeting in October at a local venue. Members commited to bringing items for the breakfast and items for the sale table, already priced.

The meeting was then adjourned and the members enjoyed dessert provided by Nancy Sonner and Andrea Schneider.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. The evening’s program will be a pot luck picnic which is always enjoyable. All gardeners are welcome to join the club members.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.