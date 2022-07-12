McCarty Associates help senior center

Pictured are Jason McConnaughey and Doug Karnes with McCarty Associates and some of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center members. McCarty Associates made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of its fundraising Elvis Presley tribute show that was held on June 18. This is an annual event by the senior center and the proceeds benefit its operation.

