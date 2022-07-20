How do you sense God’s presence?

“I feel God’s presence when I walk through the woods and take time to look around at all His beautiful creations like the trees and chirping birds,” says Lauren, 10.

As I write, a seagull sits perched like a sentry atop the building next door. Other gulls glide and dive as children throw crackers. If God can provide for these professional beggars, he can provide for you and me. Quit worrying, and start living.

Let’s follow Jesus’ example by learning a lesson in provision from God’s presence in nature: “Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?” (Matthew 6:26).

As the pace of life accelerates and more people find themselves surrounded by pavement and concrete, it’s difficult to sense God’s presence in creation. Without a sense of God’s presence, it’s difficult to worship. If we’re not careful, the pace and pressure of modern life will suck the worship and wonder right out of us.

“I know God is always there for me,” says Ashley, 10. “You should know that God is always there for you, too! God has made lots of humans, creatures, plants and animals. When you see the sun rising or the sun setting, you always know God is there.”

Modern science would have us believe that the Earth keeps spinning on its axis by itself. But the Bible says God created the Earth and the heavens. Without him, nothing would exist (John 1:3; Colossians 1:16).

We have a tendency to think of God as too big to be interested in the details of our lives. Yet, the Bible tells us that God knows the number of hairs on our heads. For some of us, that task would seem a bit easier as the years pass.

“God created the heavens and the earth,” says Dorothy, 10. “I can sense God’s presence everywhere. When I see people loving and caring for me at school or in my family, then I feel that people follow the Lord’s words. When I feel protected and comfortable in my church, I feel that God is with us.”

Nature provides abundant opportunities to sense God’s presence, but they pale in comparison with one godly person in whom God’s Spirit is active. Christians who let God’s Spirit control them carry the fragrance of his grace. Even people who aren’t looking for God can tell something is different.

As the saying goes, “You can run, but you can’t hide.” Jonah learned this lesson the hard way as he took the first submarine ride in the belly of a big fish. When we believe that God is everywhere, we’ll see the wisdom of living open lives before him (Hebrews 4:13).

The Apostle John wrote, “God is light and in Him is no darkness at all” (I John 1:5). Walk in God’s light today, enjoy fellowship with like-minded believers and grow in confidence that God is working through you to weave your life into a plan more glorious than anything you can imagine.

Think about this: The beauty of God’s creation reflects his power and glory, but the beauty of his Spirit alive in his people radiates his power and glory.

Memorize this truth: “Where can I go from your Spirit? Or where can I flee from Your presence?” (Psalm 139:7).

Ask this question: Do you sense God’s presence in the beauty of his creation and in people who are walking in his Spirit?

