Hillsboro FFA members study leadership

The Hillsboro FFA chapter recently had two members attend the Ohio Leadership Camp in Carrollton County. These members were Riley Stratton and Kora Greene, who attended with Audrey Mullins from The Miami Trace FFA Chapter.

The Ohio Leadership Camp helps teach individuals to improve their leadership skills, along with giving them community service opportunities.

While at camp the members were able to spend time with the new state officer team, while also going through a workshop about how they can individually impact their community, along with making goals for themselves and ways to push forward and achieve them. The members also got the opportunity to listen to Dave Kohout, the guest speaker, about how every action has a consequence that can either be positive or negative.

Besides all the opportunities they had these members were also able to go boating, dancing and make many new friends.

Submitted by Kaylee Early, Hillsboro FFA Chapter student advisor.

Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA members Kora Greene, Audrey Mullins and Riley Stratton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/07/web1_Leadership.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro FFA members Kora Greene, Audrey Mullins and Riley Stratton. Submitted photo