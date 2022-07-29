Sanders second at National Angus Show

These junior members won top honors in the intermediate division of the cattle judging contest at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show Awards Ceremony held July 8 in Kansas City, Missouri. Pictured (l-r) are Landon Marshall, Weyers Cave, Virginia; first; Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, Ohio, second; and Samantha Vorhis, Bowling Green, Ohio, third.

