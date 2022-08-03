Teeters, Juillerat crowned beef royalty

The Highland County Cattlemen’s Association crowned Avery Teeters (left) as the 2022 Beef Queen during the association’s farm tour on July 16. Avery is the daughter of Haley and Travis Teeters. She attends Leesburg High School. Crowned the Beef Princess was Kenley Juillerat, the daughter of Klayton and Kara Juillerat. She attends Bright Local Elementary. Also, that evening, Dwight Hamilton, president of the Highland County Cattlemen’s Association, stated that he looks forward to working with these two individuals over the next year at many of the events planned by the Highland County Cattlemen’s Association. Assisting with the princess and queen contests were Kim Allen, Halee Allen and Tory Sonner.

