HCHD Care-A-Van schedule

The Highland County Health Department Care-A-Van offers many different services such as free blood pressure checks, $5 blood sugar checks, lice checks, COVID-19 vaccines, adult vaccines and child vaccines. The Care-a-Van will be at the following locations this month: Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 9-11 a.m. and 12 to 2 p.m. at the Buford Community Park; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at The Y Restaurant.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will be hold a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Whiteoak High School.

Leesburg Grounds Committee

The Leesburg Public Grounds Committee will hold a meeting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the firehouse annex building on Pope Street prior to a Leesburg Village Council meeting. The topic is the old water tower.

McClain class of 1961 dinner

The McClain High School class of 1961 will hold a carry-in dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Greenfield Grain and Hay Building. For more information call Eileen (Bowman) Corwin at 937-763-1254.

OMBTC Graduation Banquet

The eighth annual Ohio Mission Bible Mission Training Center Graduation Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Southside Priase & Worship Center, 621 S. East St., Hillsboro. Admission is $14. There will be food and fellowship as OMBTC graduates are celebrated. Contact Philip Copeland at 937-509-0373 if you plan to attend.

Presbyterian Women dinner

The Greenfield Presbyterian Women will hold a dinner with a campfire theme from 1130 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 in the Greenfield Presbyterian Church dining room, 457 Jefferson St. The menu will include campfire pack (hamburger or chicken with vegetables); tossed salad; rolls; a dessert of ice cream with cookies or brownies; and drinks including iced tea, coffee and lemonade. A $10 donation is suggested. Children under 12 eat free.

HHS class looking for grads

The Hillsboro High School class of 1972 is planning 50th class reunion for Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Backroom Paradise near New Market. The class has 11 people it can’t find addresses for. Those 11 people are Ann Badgley, Joe Crabtree, Miles Gilbert, Bob Moon, Joyce Musser, Joyce Prater, Becky Pyle, Deborrah Ray, Debby Shelton, John Shorten and Crystal Walker. If anyone knows how those people can be reached they can email Sue Golden Boatman at [email protected] or send it snail mail to her at 327 W. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

St. Vincent de Paul Society

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hillsboro will conduct outreach sessions on the second Saturday of each month at St. Mary’s Parish Hall; 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be available to meet with neighbors seeking assistance on a first-come, first-served basis. The society will no longer hold the additional outreach day at Samaritan Outreach each month. Bring proof of income and utility bills with you. For more information contact the society at 937-205-0919.