State fair Reserve Grand Champion Angus Female

Genflo Coor Blackbird 421 won Reserve Grand Champion Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Angus Show recently in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, of Leesburg, owns the March 2021 daughter of TGM Compton 1738. Brett Carter, Stratford, Okla., evaluated the 52 entries.

