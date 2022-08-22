Grants available in Highland County

The Highland County Community Fund, in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, is accepting grant applications from nonprofit and public organizations for projects or programs serving Highland County.

The community fund and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund will award at least $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting residents of Highland County across five areas essential to generating and sustaining transformative change: Arts & Culture; Community & Economic Development; Education; Environmental Stewardship; and Health and Human Services.

Projects should increase quality of life, create access to opportunities or implement a solution to a need in Highland County. Grant requests should be between $500 and $5,000. For additional information and to apply, go to www.AppalachianOhio.org/Highland. The application deadline is Sept. 27.

In 2021, the Highland County Community Fund and FAO provided three grants totaling $10,000 to organizations serving the county, including a grant to Highland County Community Action to develop a youth leadership program for high school students.

To learn more or to make a gift to support the Highland County Community Fund, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Highland or contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or [email protected]

Submitted by Anna Minton.