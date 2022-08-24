Hillsboro FFA members win big at state fair

The Ohio State Fair was held July 27 through Aug. 7. The Hillsboro FFA had 11 students participate this year and they showed up.

Clara Winkle exhibited the 10th overall market barrow with her Champion Poland China Barrow. She was the overall Swine Skillathon Champion and won the Outstanding Record Book Award.

Corbin Winkle exhibited the Reserve Champion Hampshire Barrow, Reserve Champion Landrace Barrow, and was the 15-year-old skillathon winner and Outstanding Market Exhibitor.

Carter Boyd exhibited the Champion Senior Mainetainer Heifer Calf.

Logan Hetzel exhibited his Simmental heifer during the prospect show.

Dalayna Collins exhibited the Grand Champion Simmental Cow/Calf pair.

Ryan Mau was first in ranch riding, ranch pleasure, ranch horsemanship and reserve grand champion in Trail.

Emma Yochum exhibited the Grand Champion Chianina female, was Champion Intermediate Showman, and performed queen duties with AMAA.

Kailyn Greer received first place in keyhole and second in stakes.

Samatha Tipton placed second in barrels and third in poles and keyhole.

Blake Herdman exhibited the Reserve Champion Mainetainer heifer and was the outstanding 15-year-old breeding exhibitor. Blake said, “I was super nervous going in because I felt like I had a shot at doing well.”

Professor Gavin Puckett exhibited the Champion Spring Yearling Maine Anjou Female and the Champion Senior Maine Anjou Calf.

Submitted by Erin Hedges, Hillsboro FFA.

Kailyn Greer is pictured at the Ohio State Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Greer.jpg Kailyn Greer is pictured at the Ohio State Fair. Submitted photo Corbin Winkle shows his barrow at the Ohio State Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Winkle.jpg Corbin Winkle shows his barrow at the Ohio State Fair. Submitted photo