Bowman speaks at Rotary

Wayne Bowman (right) with the Highland County Senior Fairboard was the guest speaker at the Aug. 23 meeting of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. If you or your business would like to be featured and present at an upcoming Rotary meeting contact Hillsboro Rotary Club President Amy Hamilton(left) to get scheduled. The club meets every Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. for lunch at the Hillsboro VFW.

Wayne Bowman (right) with the Highland County Senior Fairboard was the guest speaker at the Aug. 23 meeting of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. If you or your business would like to be featured and present at an upcoming Rotary meeting contact Hillsboro Rotary Club President Amy Hamilton(left) to get scheduled. The club meets every Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. for lunch at the Hillsboro VFW. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Rotary-Saturday.jpg Wayne Bowman (right) with the Highland County Senior Fairboard was the guest speaker at the Aug. 23 meeting of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. If you or your business would like to be featured and present at an upcoming Rotary meeting contact Hillsboro Rotary Club President Amy Hamilton(left) to get scheduled. The club meets every Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. for lunch at the Hillsboro VFW. Submitted photo