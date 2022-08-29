First State’s Richey appointed to Shawnee board

The executive team at First State Bank has announced that executive vice president and chief financial officer David Richey has been appointed to the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees by Governor Mike DeWine for a term beginning Aug. 19, 2022, and ending June 30, 2031.

After earning a bachelor’s fegree in sccounting from Shawnee State University in 2002, Richey became a certified public accountant in 2004. Starting his career at First State Bank as an internal auditor, two years later he moved into the role of chief financial officer.

Richey is currently responsible for the accounting and finance functions of the bank including financial reporting, asset liability management, and budget and financial planning. Additionally, he oversees the bank’s investment portfolio. In 2014, he was appointed to serve on the First State Bank Board of Directors. Richey currently serves on several local boards and is an active member of his church. Married with three children, he also enjoys spending time with his family and attending sporting events.

Submitted by Lauren Hamilton, markdeting manager, First State Bank.

Richey https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_First-State-mug.jpg Richey