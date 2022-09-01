Samantha school planning reunion

The Samantha Penn Township School Reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 with a carry-in meal served at 1 p.m. Drinks and table service will be provided by Norma Gray Edwards, acting chairman of the event.

As in previous years, the event will be held at the Samantha Friends Fellowship Hall located at the corner of U.S. Route 62 and Fall Creek Road.

“We were unable to conduct the reunion during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and it will be nice for us all to be together again for the 67th reunion,” Edwards said.

Anyone who ever attended the Samantha School is welcome to attend the reunion. Edwards said they are always looking for Samantha students who would enjoy being with the group. Anyone interested can call her at 937-780-7777 with information pertaining to former students.

“We do plan to recognize the class of ‘62 since it was the last class to graduate from the eighth grade before the Samantha Penn Township School was consolidated with the Leesburg Fairfield Schools in 1961,” Edwards said. “Students at attended at Samantha through the eighth grade, then they had a choice of attending the Fairfield or Hillsboro high schools.”

Submitted by Norma Gray Edwards.

This is a picture of the old Samantha Penn Township School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Samanatha-School-Pic-Norma-s.jpg This is a picture of the old Samantha Penn Township School. Submitted photo