State officer visits McClain FFA

This past week the McClain FFA chapter was thrilled to welcome back McClain FFA Alumni Aly Murphy, who is the state reporter for Ohio FFA. She came back to McClain to give state officer workshops to Greenfield students. She taught them about prioritization in their lives and opportunities you can have in FFA.

While visiting the chapter, Murphy did a workshop for all of the McClain ag classes throughout the day. One workshop involved students looking for cards throughout the shop that came together to make a puzzle that needed to be solved. The cards fit together to write out the definition of prioritization. The students then played a game that demonstrated prioritization with colorful pom pom balls. They also came together as a class to come up with tasks everyone does daily, and then decided which ones needed first priority based on importance and urgency.

Another workshop she did for students was about opportunities in FFA. Members wrote the FFA motto on index cards and then they played spoons using cards that had different traits of a leader on them.

The chapter would like to thank Murphy for doing her first state officer workshop at the school, and would also like to wish her luck on her state officer duties this year.

Submitted by Brooklyn Baldwin, McClain FFA reporter.

Aly Murphy (front, center), the Ohio FFA reporter and a McClain High School graduate, is pictured with the McClain FFA officer team. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_McClain-FFA.jpg Aly Murphy (front, center), the Ohio FFA reporter and a McClain High School graduate, is pictured with the McClain FFA officer team. Submitted photo