SSCC announces summer honor roll

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for summer semester 2022. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Chartered in 1975, Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, and bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements. Adult basic literacy courses, GED testing, and workforce training programs are also available.

With campus locations in Hillsboro and Mt. Orab, Southern State provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience. Delivering on its mission to provide an affordable, accessible, high-quality education, Southern State offers flexible scheduling with day, evening, online and hybrid courses at a very affordable tuition rate with a variety of scholarship opportunities and financial assistance available.

Highland County residents names to the list included Hanna Purcell of Lynchburg, who was named to the president’s list.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.