Wilkin honors Clinton Co. man

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) presented Robert Elroy Grim with a letter of commendation from the Ohio House of Representatives. This recognition is for Grim’s induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

“It was an absolute privilege to meet Mr. Grim and recognize him for his many accomplishments,” Wilkin said. “He has given so much of his life to helping serve people in his community and beyond and continues to do so.”

Grim was inducted into this prestigious group for his dedication to his community, state and nation. As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a former high school social studies teacher, advocate for the rights of veterans, and patriot, Grim has shown a passion for giving back and making the world a better place.

“Mr. Grim is more than deserving of this honor, and I am grateful for the opportunity to celebrate this with him,” Wilkin said. “He is an exceptional man, and we are lucky to have him in Clinton County.”

Submitted by the office of Shane Wilkin.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, state Rep. Shane Wilkin (right) presented a commendation letter to Robert Elroy Grim (left) of Clinton County for his induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Rep.-Wilkin-and-Mr.-Grim.jpg On Wednesday, Sept. 14, state Rep. Shane Wilkin (right) presented a commendation letter to Robert Elroy Grim (left) of Clinton County for his induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. Submitted picture