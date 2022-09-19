Free cholesteroal screenings

The Highland County Health Department is offering free cholesterol screenings during the month of September. Call 937-393-1941 or visit highlandcountyhealth.org to schedule an appointment. About 38% of Americans have high cholesterol levels, which can lead to an increased risk for stroke and heart disease.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Highland Co. EMA training

The Highland County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is inviting community volunteer organizations and unaffiliated volunteers to participate in an upcoming multi-county training event for a Family Assistance Center (FAC). Training will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District, 8123 S.R. 135. This event is part of a yearlong project to create FAC capability in rural counties in the event of a mass casualty/fatality situation. To register for the training visit: https://www.rswofac.com/training-and-tabletop-exercise. For more information about this project or to volunteer with EMA, contact David Bushelman at 937-393-5880.

Hillsboro auditor sought

The Highland County Republican Party is accepting applications for someone to fill the Hillsboro city auditor’s position when current auditor Alex Butler moves on to the county auditor position. Butler is running unopposed for county auditor in November’s general election. Anyone appointed to replace Butler would have to run for the position next year. Anyone interested should leave a message at the Republican headquarters at 937-393-1067.

HCHD Care-A-Van

The Highland County Health Department Care-A-Van offers many services such as free blood pressure checks, $5 blood sugar checks, lice checks, COVID-19 vaccines, adult vaccines and child vaccines. The Care-a-Van will be at the following locations this month: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 9-11 a.m. Buford Community Park, and 12-2 p.m., Allensburg Church of Christ; Tuesday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Y Restaurant.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Bright Elementary.

Council committees meeting

The Hillsboro City Council Street and Safety and Community Enhancement committees will hold a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at 130 N High St The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

Food for All mobile pantry

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio will host a Food for All mobile pantry for Highland County residents in need of food on Thursday, Sept. 22, partnering with the local community and distributing food at Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr. in the Rocky Fork Lake area. Food distribution is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Leesburg tire pick-up

The village of Leesburg will hold a free tire pick-up on Thursday, Sept. 22. All residents of Leesburg are eligible for the tire pick-up. There is a limit of eight car or small tires only. Tires can be placed at the curbside the night before.

Health Department meeting moved

The Highland County Health Department’s September board meeting is being moved due to scheduling conflicts to 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at the health department. This meeting will also serve as our public forum for the proposed 2023 Environmental Health Fee Schedule. The public can view the proposed fee schedule at https://www.highlandcountyhealth.org/blog/2022/8/22/proposed-2023-fee-changes-and-upcoming-public-hearing-environmental-health-programs or call the health department and request a paper copy of the information at 937-393-1941.

Greenfield Village Council

A special meeting of Greenfield Village Council will be held at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 on the third floor of City Hall, 300 Jefferson St., to discuss and review the water policy.

Farm Mass near Hillsboro

To celebrate rural Catholic heritage, the St. Martin Deanery Farm Mass, with Archbishop Schnurr as principal celebrant, will be held at the home of Tim and Lori Leibreich at 5517 Franklin Rd., Hillsboro, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. This mass is a prayer support for farmers, gardeners, rural folks and rural businesses. The mass will be held rain or shine. You are asked to bring a chair and a snack to share. If you have questions, contact Patrick Hornschemeier, chair of southern Catholic Rural Life at 513-752-0647.

HHS class looking for grads

The Hillsboro High School class of 1972 is planning 50th class reunion for Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Backroom Paradise near New Market. The class has 11 people it can’t find addresses for. Those 11 people are Ann Badgley, Joe Crabtree, Miles Gilbert, Bob Moon, Joyce Musser, Joyce Prater, Becky Pyle, Deborrah Ray, Debby Shelton, John Shorten and Crystal Walker. If anyone knows how those people can be reached they can email Sue Golden Boatman at [email protected] or send it snail mail to her at 327 W. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Leesburg Friends celebration

The Leesburg Friends Church will hold a rededication and celebrate renovations to the sanctuary and fellowship hall on Sunday, Oct. 2. Worship is at 10 a.m., a carry-in lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a program and church video at 1 p.m. The church is located at 149 South St., Leesburg.

Hillsboro Finance Committee

The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at 130 N High St. The purpose is to discuss the 2023 budget and Hillsboro Swim Organization.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Local Board of Education will hold a finance work session at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 in the District Office Conference Room. The regular board meeting will immediately follow at 6 p.m. The public is invited. For questions, contact Fairfield Local Schools at 937-780-2221.

Hillsboro trick or treat

The city of Hillsboro has announced that trick or treat will be observed from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in the village.