Extension announces scholarship recipients


The Highland County OSU Extension Office has announced the seven recipients of several annual scholarships. They are pictured with the story along with the name of the scholarship they were awarded.

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator.

Kelsey Arledge won the Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Renewal Scholarship.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Arledge-pic.jpgKelsey Arledge won the Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Renewal Scholarship. Submitted photo

Harrison Burge won the Highland County 4-H Endowment Scholarship and Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Scholarship.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Burge-pic.jpgHarrison Burge won the Highland County 4-H Endowment Scholarship and Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Scholarship. Submitted photo

Andrew Kelch won the Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Renewal Scholarship.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Kelch-pic.jpgAndrew Kelch won the Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Renewal Scholarship. Submitted photo

Kamryn Magee won the Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Renewal Scholarship.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Kamryn-Magee-Announcement.jpgKamryn Magee won the Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Renewal Scholarship. Submitted photo

Sara Newsome won the J. Howard and Josephine S. Fettro 4-H Endowment Scholarship and the Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Scholarship.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Newsome-pic.jpgSara Newsome won the J. Howard and Josephine S. Fettro 4-H Endowment Scholarship and the Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Scholarship. Submitted photo

Reece Teeters won the Highland County 4-H Endowment Scholarship and Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Scholarship.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Teeters-pic.jpgReece Teeters won the Highland County 4-H Endowment Scholarship and Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Scholarship. Submitted photo

Sophie Young won the Highland County 4-H Endowment Scholarship and Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Scholarship.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Young-pic.jpgSophie Young won the Highland County 4-H Endowment Scholarship and Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Scholarship. Submitted photo