Extension announces scholarship recipients

The Highland County OSU Extension Office has announced the seven recipients of several annual scholarships. They are pictured with the story along with the name of the scholarship they were awarded.
Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator.
Kelsey Arledge won the Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Renewal Scholarship.
Harrison Burge won the Highland County 4-H Endowment Scholarship and Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Scholarship.
Andrew Kelch won the Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Renewal Scholarship.
Kamryn Magee won the Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Renewal Scholarship.
Sara Newsome won the J. Howard and Josephine S. Fettro 4-H Endowment Scholarship and the Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Scholarship.
Reece Teeters won the Highland County 4-H Endowment Scholarship and Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Scholarship.
Sophie Young won the Highland County 4-H Endowment Scholarship and Darrell and Jane Tissot 4-H Endowment Scholarship.