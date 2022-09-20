SSCC awards Bailey Memorial Scholarship

The Southern State Community College Foundation has announced Karleigh Hopkins as the recipient of the inaugural Katie Bailey Memorial Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year.

Hopkins graduated from Hillsboro High School in 2020 and is pursuing a major in medical assisting at SSCC, with the goal of working in a pediatric office.

The Katie Bailey Memorial Scholarship was established in 2021 to honor the sudden passing of Katie Bailey, a former Southern State graduate. This $750 Katie Bailey Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a Southern State student who is pursuing a certificate or degree in the medical assistant program.

“Undoubtedly, Katie left a legacy that should inspire future health care professionals. This memorial scholarship is a testament to the impression that she made during her young life,” said SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades. “We applaud Dr. Mehnert for his acknowledgment of her legacy and leveraging it to support future health professionals. Karleigh is an excellent choice to carry forth this goodwill and to honor Katie.”

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

Dr. John Mehnert, donor (left), and Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC president (right), present the 2022-23 Katie Bailey Memorial Scholarship to Karleigh Hopkins. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Bailey-Memorial-Scholarship-Recipient-Photov2.jpg Dr. John Mehnert, donor (left), and Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC president (right), present the 2022-23 Katie Bailey Memorial Scholarship to Karleigh Hopkins. Submitted photo