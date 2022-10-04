Highland County Conservation Poster winners

Students from all the Highland County public middle schools were given an opportunity to design a poster with the theme Healthy Soil = Healthy Life. The posters were created on paper grocery bags donated by the Hillsboro Kroger.

The top three poster winners from each school received a gift donated from the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Each of the top school posters were then judged for the overall top five county poster winners, which will receive cash awards sponsored by the Highland County Farm Bureau.

The 2022 overall Highland County Conservation Poster Contest winners were: first place, Morgan Kelch from Hillsboro; second place, Lily Layne from Lynchburg-Clay; third place, Aiden Pennington from Greenfield; fourth place, Eli Birkhimer from Bright Local; and fifth place, Melody Glenn from Fairfield.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD operations manager.

School Poster winners:

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_HIllsboro-1.jpg Submitted photo Lynchburg-Clay Middle School winners (l-r) were Owen Barnett, Lily Layne and Taylor McCollum. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_LC1.jpg Lynchburg-Clay Middle School winners (l-r) were Owen Barnett, Lily Layne and Taylor McCollum. Submitted photo Greenfield Middle School winners (l-r) were Aiden Pennington, Pyper Sova and Janson Allison. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Greenfield-1.jpg Greenfield Middle School winners (l-r) were Aiden Pennington, Pyper Sova and Janson Allison. Submitted photo Bright Local Middle School winners were (l-r) Evan Richmond, Eli Birkhimer and Ayden Nehus. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Bright-Local-1.jpg Bright Local Middle School winners were (l-r) Evan Richmond, Eli Birkhimer and Ayden Nehus. Submitted photo Fairfield Middle School winners were (l-r) Walker Mischal, Melody Glenn and Zoey Niebling. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_Fairfield-1.jpg Fairfield Middle School winners were (l-r) Walker Mischal, Melody Glenn and Zoey Niebling. Submitted photo