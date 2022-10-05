Brabson Hillsboro FGBMFI speaker

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will host inspirational pastor Bud Brabson Saturday, Oct. 8 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St., Hillsboro. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. the same evening by visiting https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro

Praise and worship will be by Mike Gast. A freewill offering will be received.

Ladies are welcome.

Do not attend if you have cold or flu symptoms.

Brabson has been a faithful member of the Union Hill Church for more than 20 years serving as first elder, worship leader, choir leader, Sunday school teacher, and board member before taking on the role of pastor.

Brabson and his wife, Christine, have been married for 35 years and have three children and six grandchildren (No. 7 is coming in December).

He loves the Lord and he loves people. Through conversations and sermons, he humbly shares his Christian heritage, insights from his spiritual mentors, and the grace and mercy that saved his soul.

Submitted by Joyce Mullins, secretary, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, Hillsboro, Ohio Chapter.

