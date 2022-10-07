FOG presents cemetery program for SOGS

Members of the group FOG (Friends of Greenwood — the former name of the Hillsboro Cemetery), led a program on cemetery restoration Thursday evening at the Hillsboro Cemetery. The event was sponsored by the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society (SOGS). Demonstrations were led by several FOG volunteers including Laura Bradley, John Glaze and John Willis. Interested members of the community received hands-on instruction on how to clean and care for headstones, including some historic gravestones in the cemetery. John Glaze, FOG member (standing), looks on as FOG member John Willis (left) and SOGS member Bob Creamer (right) inspect a headstone.

Pictured, from left, are FOG member Laura Bradley, Mrs. Taylor, SOGS board member Paulette Donley, Melanie Hawk and SOGS member Bob Creamer.