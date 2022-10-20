Hillsboro FFA officers attend leadership conference

Five of the Hillsboro FFA officers recently attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference. This conference took place in Columbus inside of the State House Atrium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference (OLLC) consisted of a workshop that had the students focus on advocating for agricultural education, and agriculture in general. Students were also informed about important issues and had the opportunity to speak with state legislators.

After the workshop concluded, the officers attended a luncheon, where they had the opportunity to hear several important speeches including one from Dorothy Pelanda, who is the director of agriculture, and the first woman to ever hold the position. The members had the privilege of hearing from Ohio 17th District Senator Bob Peterson as well. The Hillsboro FFA officers also had the opportunity to tour the senate floor and go inside of Peterson´s office.

Submitted by Breanna Cooper, sentinel, and Erin Hedges, vice president of agriculture, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured (L-r) are Mason Hostetler, Breanna Cooper, Erin Hedges, state Rep. Shane Wilkin, Riley Collins and Reagan Eastes. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/10/web1_FFA-Officers.jpg Pictured (L-r) are Mason Hostetler, Breanna Cooper, Erin Hedges, state Rep. Shane Wilkin, Riley Collins and Reagan Eastes. Submitted photo