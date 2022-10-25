Altrusa’s Little Libraries

Little Free Libraries in Hillsboro and Greenfield were installed in October 2012 for Make A Difference Day. Altrusa of Highland County has maintained them for 10 years and thanks to all the people who have donated books for this project. Altrusa supports many literacy projects in Highland County.

