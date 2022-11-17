Leesburg Historical Society breakfast

Raymond Friend (left) with the Leesburg Area Historical Society accepts the donation of a plate stamped from the former Hook Furniture store in Leesburg at the inaugural pancake breakfast. Funds raised will help with the restoration project of the Leesburg Train Depot.

Raymond Friend (left) with the Leesburg Area Historical Society accepts the donation of a plate stamped from the former Hook Furniture store in Leesburg at the inaugural pancake breakfast. Funds raised will help with the restoration project of the Leesburg Train Depot. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Leesburg.jpg Raymond Friend (left) with the Leesburg Area Historical Society accepts the donation of a plate stamped from the former Hook Furniture store in Leesburg at the inaugural pancake breakfast. Funds raised will help with the restoration project of the Leesburg Train Depot. Submitted photo