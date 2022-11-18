The Lynchburg Lions Club and Lions Club International sponsored their annual Peace Poster Contest again this fall.

The Lynchburg Lions Club encourages middle school students to develop a special poster on a theme related to promoting wo0rld peace. This year’s theme was Lead With Compassion and a total of 70 students participated in the local contest.

Ms. Free supervised the contest at the middle school.

Five winners were selected and they were given special certificates and cash prizes by the Lynchburg club. All the students received candy.

The top five winners this year, in order, were: Gabby Grabill, Brayden Hill, Hayden West, Riley Patrick and Nora Jenkins. They are all sixth grade students at Lynchburg-Clay Middle School.

Grabill’s award-winning poster was submitted to the district finals for competition at that level.

Each Lions Club is encouraged to submit an entry from their local school. There are nearly 60 Lions Club in District 13-OH6.

Submitted by Jim Faust, Lynchburg Lions Club.

The winners of the Lynchburg Lions Club Poster Contest are pictured (l-r) Hayden West, Brayden Hill, Gabby Grabill, Ms. Free (for Riley Patrick), and Nora Jenkins. They are pictured with their winning posters. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_PosterWinners.jpg The winners of the Lynchburg Lions Club Poster Contest are pictured (l-r) Hayden West, Brayden Hill, Gabby Grabill, Ms. Free (for Riley Patrick), and Nora Jenkins. They are pictured with their winning posters. Submitted photo