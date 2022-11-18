Fairfield FFA vists national convention

On Oct. 26 the Fairfield Local FFA Chapter arrived in Indianapolis for the 95th FFA National Convention. Upon arrival the members toured the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On the tour they learned about how racers prepare for the race and old traditions that are one of a kind to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

They ended day one at a Jimmy Allen and Lauren Alaina concert where they sang and danced with thousands of other FFA members.

Day two was full of excitement. They started the day at the opening session and the expo/shopping center then later attended the second general session. Later that evening they went to Urban Air for tons of fun and bonding time. Finally, they ended the day with dinner at Texas Roadhouse and were ready for day three.

On day three they started off by visiting Ozark Fisheries for a special FFA Tour of its facility. They learned all about fish farming, fish sales, and how fish are delivered to customers. After the tour they attended the fifth session and had the opportunity to do some shopping at the expo center. They ended the night early with pizza and swimming at the hotel.

On day four, the last day of convention, members received their American Degrees. As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their Supervised Agricultural Experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future of agriculture and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence. Less than 2 percent of members receive this degree.

This year’s Fairfield FFA American Degree recipients were Kohler Bartley, Spencer Crothers, Allyce McBee and Thomas Fraysier.

Submitted by Emily Taylor, Fairfield FFA.

Members of the Fairfield Local FFA Chapter are pictured at the national convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Submitted photo