What if Jesus came to your house?

“Jesus would sit on the sofa and watch Monday Night Football. I would even let him eat in the den,” says Carson, 8.

Would you be shocked at the idea of Jesus watching football with Carson?

Thank God for a savior who experienced real life but without sinning. He always heard and obeyed the voice of his father.

If Jesus had lived in modern America during his ministry, I wonder if the Bible might contain the parable of the Monday Night Football player or viewer. Bible parables contain scenes from everyday life, not monastery life.

No TV viewing, however, for Jennifer, 8: “I would sit at his feet and listen to what he had to say.”

While Jennifer listened at Jesus’ feet, she might notice Justin and Jacob: “I would wash his feet with my water and dry his feet with my shirt,” says Justin, 10. “I would rub his feet, ask a couple of questions and give him good food. Then, I would ask for his favorite Bible verse,” says Jacob, 9.

Washing feet sounds strange today, but it didn’t in Jesus’ time. Nikes hadn’t been invented. Feet in sandals picked up dust, mud and even animal refuse. Servants usually washed guests’ feet when they entered a house.

The Last Supper began with an argument. Jesus humbly brought a washbasin and towel to wash his disciples’ feet. Peter resisted. He didn’t want Jesus to perform a task usually reserved for servants.

Servant leadership sounds like a contradiction, but not in God’s kingdom. The way up is the way down. Jesus came as a servant (Mark 10:43-45).

“I would run and jump in his arms and hug him all over. I would cook him everything he wanted,” says Ashley, 8.

God desires unfettered love and joy from us. Children show their love and express their feelings freely. As the proverb says, “Open rebuke is better than love carefully concealed” (Proverbs 27:5). If you love God, express it with a childlike excitement.

While Ashley would wait in wide-eyed anticipation for Jesus, Chelsie would feel uneasy: “It would be so embarrassing because a person who has seen everything you’ve ever done and every sin you’ve committed is at your house!”

God knows everything about us: our actions, thoughts and motives. The Bible says, “And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are naked and open to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account” (Hebrews 4:13).

All Christians turned to the light of the gospel when they believed in Jesus as their Savior. However, this doesn’t guarantee they’ll walk in the light (I John 1:6-9).

When Peter responded to the Lord’s rebuke concerning his resistance to foot washing, he asked Jesus to wash his feet, hands and head. Jesus said to him, “He who is bathed needs only to wash his feet” (John 13:10).

Think about this: Even though Christians have received permanent cleansing from Jesus’ death on the cross, they need to confess their sins to God to maintain fellowship. To walk in the light means to live openly before God. Keep short accounts by naming all known sins to God and thanking him for the cleansing of the cross.

Memorize this truth: “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (I John 1:9).

Ask this question: Have you allowed Jesus to wash your feet so that you’ll be ready when he rings your doorbell?

