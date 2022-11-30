SOESC receives performance designation

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) applied for and has received the High Performing ESC designation from the Ohio Department of Education.

A High Performing ESC has generated total cost savings of at least 5 percent for its client school districts for primary services secured from the ESC instead of another source. The Southern Ohio ESC far exceeded this 5 percent benchmark with a total savings of 17.78 percent in 2022.

“Ohio’s educational service centers provide exceptional cost savings to their school districts in addition to all of the other services and support they offer,” said Craig Burford, executive director of the Ohio ESC Association (OESCA). “Over the past seven years, Ohio ESCs have averaged 35 percent savings to districts per year, for a total of almost $497 million in savings statewide for primary services since 2016.”

The Ohio Department of Education evaluated each application based on the total percentage of cost savings the ESC generated for its client districts calculated based on the price charged to the client by the ESC for primary service.

The Southern Ohio ESC provides educational and fiscal services to 12 client districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties and is the fiscal agent for the Region 14 Hopewell Center that provides state support team and special education services for the Southern Ohio ESC client districts and Brown County school districts.

Visit the Southern Ohio ESC website www.southernohioesc,org for more information.

Ohio’s Educational Service Centers (ESCs) provide school districts with professional development, technology, support, planning and administrative services that help improve student learning, enhance the quality of instruction, expand access to resources, and maximize operating/fiscal efficiencies. The Ohio ESC Association (OESCA) supports, educates and advocates for Ohio’s ESCs. It can be found at www.oesca.org.

