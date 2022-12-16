Winkle 3rd at state interview contest

Each year the Hillsboro FFA Chapter participates in a job interview contest. The Ohio Job Interview CDE is designed for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will need have when seeking employment in the future.

The Hillsboro FFA chapter had a chapter runoff on Oct. 31. Madison Caroll, Reagan Leeth, Grace Allen, Addyston Knauff, Carter Boyd, Emma Yochum, Madison Dearmon, Hannah Holland, Riley Collins, Abigail Rudy, Kathryn Ogden, Alexandra Crago, Breanna Cooper and Corbin Winkle all competed for a spot in the sub-district contest.

Following the chapter runoff, sub-districts were held at Lynchburg-Clay High School on Nov. 2. Advancing on to the sub-district contest were Reagan Leeth, Grace Allen, Addyston Knauff, Riley Collins, Abigail Rudy, Alexandra Crago, Breanna Cooper and Corbin Winkle.

Moving on to districts were Winkle, Ogden, Leeth and Collins.

The districts were held at Fairfield High School on Nov. 9. Winkle placed first, Odgen placed second, Leeth placed third and Collins placed seventh.

State competition was on Nov. 19. Winkle competed virtually at state for the third time. Winkle qualified as one of the top 10 in the state in the sophomore division. He spent lots of time preparing for this competition by updating his resume and cover letter, and personal interview skills. Winkle placed third in the state competition.

Submitted by Breanna Cooper, sentinel, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured (l-r) are Corbin Winkle, Alexandra Crago, Addyston Knauff, Riley Collins, Abigail Rudy, Reagan Leeth, Kathryn Odgen and Grace Allen at Lynchburg-Clay High School for the sub-district contest. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Interview-pic.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Corbin Winkle, Alexandra Crago, Addyston Knauff, Riley Collins, Abigail Rudy, Reagan Leeth, Kathryn Odgen and Grace Allen at Lynchburg-Clay High School for the sub-district contest. Submitted photo