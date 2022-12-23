New Year’s Christian concert

The community is invited to a New Year’s Day concert featuring contemporary Christian musical artist Chris Mulpas at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ. Mulpas is an evangelist from Centerburg who travels the country, proclaiming the good news through song and sermon. He incorporates contemporary music and gospel music to encourage the Lord’s churches and challenges everyone to obey Christ as Savior and Lord. The Bainbridge Church of Christ is located at 3812 U.S. 50, Bainbridge. For additional information contact the church office at 740-634-3925.

