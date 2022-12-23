SSU to host ‘I Have A Dream’ on Feb. 2

The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at Shawnee State University will host “I Have A Dream” on Thursday, Feb. 2. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA.

The phenomenal impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is chronicled in this compelling dramatization of the life and times of one of the most influential and charismatic leaders of the American century. Inspired by the arrest of Rosa Parks, Dr. King puts his philosophy of nonviolent protest to work. He gains recognition and becomes the dominant force in the Civil Rights Movement during its decade of greatest achievement.

This powerful drama will be preceded by a musical prelude presented by soprano Carline Waugh, accompanied by Dr. Stanley Workman Jr., pianist, and featuring the works of African-American women composers.

Tickets for “I Have A Dream” are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at 740-351-3600. Ticket prices for the show are $25 for standard, $22 for seniors, and $10 for those 18 years of age and under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

For more information on upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at 740-351-3600.

Submitted by Elizabeth Blevins, executive director marketing and communications, Shawnee State University.

‘I Have A Dream’ will be presented at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth on Feb. 2. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_SSU.jpg ‘I Have A Dream’ will be presented at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth on Feb. 2. Submitted photo