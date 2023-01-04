Phil Dirt and The Dozers return to Murphy

“Phil Dirt and The Dozers” will make their annual return to the historic Murphy Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Phil Dirt and The Dozers bring the good old days of classic rock ’n roll to the stage while performing “the intricate vocal harmonies of the Beach Boys, Four Seasons, the Eagles, and many more to perfection.”

The Dozers have been entertaining audiences since 1981 with their spot-on vocals, professional musicianship, and light-hearted humor, according to a press release.

The band’s Jan. 28 appearance kicks off the new 2023 season at The Murphy Theatre, and all shows presented by The Murphy Theatre in 2023 will have tickets starting at $25.

Tickets are on sale now to Murphy Theatre members and will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 11, and can be purchased by calling 937-382-3643, visiting The Murphy Theatre’s website, themurphytheatre.org, or stopping by the box office during its winter business hours – Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Murphy Theatre is located at 50 W. Main St. in downtown Wilmington.