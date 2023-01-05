SSCC announces fall semester honors lists

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for fall semester 2022. To be eligible for the president’s list a student must maintain a 4.0-grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs. It has campus locations in Hillsboro and Mount Orab.

Highland County

· Named to the president’s list: Greenfield: Rhonda Fent, Danny Highley; Hillsboro: Abigail Brady, Madison Curtis, Hanna Deckard, Grace Freehling, Todd Guden, Wesley Kelch, Lydia Kittner, Felicia Mathews, Aubrey Stevens, Bryce Van Hoy; Leesburg: Natalie Dement, Luke Shelton; Lynchburg: Garrett Reno, Kaylei Sanderson, Zoe Weston; Mount Orab: Sarah Clark; New Vienna: Reagan Eastes; Sabina: Myah Anteck; Sinking Spring: Jade Hawthorn.

· Named to the dean’s list: Bainbridge: Zane Mustard; Greenfield: Abigail Atkinson, Darian Payne; Hillsboro: Macie Clifford, Brittany Couser, Cole Hargett, Amber Jackman, Michele Meyer, Noah Miller, Rachel Rudy, Savannah Sexton, Bethany Taylor; Leesburg: Cody Gragg; Lynchburg: Carly Bingaman.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.