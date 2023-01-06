Posted on by

East Clinton FFA visits New Vienna Lions Club


The New Vienna Lions Club recently held its January meeting featuring members of the East Clinton FFA Chapter. Pictured (l-r) are host Steve McKibben; East Clinton FFA members secretary Peyton Spurlock, vice president Timmi Mahanes and reporter Sydney Baiting; middle school ag advisor Shelby Williams; and host Richard Hiatt.

Submitted photo

