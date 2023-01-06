East Clinton FFA visits New Vienna Lions Club

The New Vienna Lions Club recently held its January meeting featuring members of the East Clinton FFA Chapter. Pictured (l-r) are host Steve McKibben; East Clinton FFA members secretary Peyton Spurlock, vice president Timmi Mahanes and reporter Sydney Baiting; middle school ag advisor Shelby Williams; and host Richard Hiatt.

