Rainsboro honor roll, perfect attendance

Rainsboro Elementary School has released its honor roll and perfect attendance lists for the second grading period of the 2022-23 school year.
Rainsboro Honor Roll
A/B Honor Roll
* denotes All A’s
Third Grade
Mrs. Edwards — * Harper Roe, * Porter Roe,* Camden Gardiner, Kendall Franklin, Irisa Adams.
Mrs. Reeves — Nicholas Wood.
Fourth Grade
Mrs. Cockrell — Audrey Benner, Wesley Brown, Sonny Davis, Easton Dhume, Graycelenn Fillmore, Ciarrah Greene, Hayden Hamilton, Willie Leonard, Andrew Lugo, Lucy Ross, Anne Van Dyke, Kaylann Wait.
Mrs.Tite — Shaina Lee, Caleb Sova, Eethyn Retherford, Abigail Wood.
Fifth Grade
Mrs.Van Dyke — * Breslyn Lyons,* Maria Wagner, Nah`Khia Brown, Lucas Dettwiller, Haydn Faulconer, Kristian Roy, Kenley Royse, Luke Sanders, Mikenzi Seitz, Brooklyn Snyder, Jaxson Storts.
Miss Smith — *Jordyn Mitchell, Samuel Gray, Michael Lloyd, Cameron McCoy, Avery Miller, Gracelynn Ross, Lucas Warren, Mason Weil, Peyton Wood.
Perfect Attendance
Kindergarten
Miss Goolsby — Jacob Copas.
Mrs. Wagner —none.
First Grade
Mrs. Dean — Coraline Copas.
Mrs. Roe — Ezekiel Bell.
Second Grade
Mrs. Flowers — Kellan Lewis, Sabastian Ross.
Mrs. Priest — Emmett Storts.
Third Grade
Mrs. Edwards — none.
Mrs.Reeves — Emma Sova, Kysin Mussetter.
Fourth Grade
Mrs Cockrell — Wesley Brown, Lucy Ross, Anne Van Dyke.
Mrs. Tite — Caleb Sova, Emma Sweeney.
Fifth Grade
Miss Smith — Gracelynn Ross, Lucas Warren.
Mrs. VanDyke — Maria Wagner.
Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary.