Rainsboro honor roll, perfect attendance

Rainsboro Elementary School has released its honor roll and perfect attendance lists for the second grading period of the 2022-23 school year.

Rainsboro Honor Roll

A/B Honor Roll

* denotes All A’s

Third Grade

Mrs. Edwards — * Harper Roe, * Porter Roe,* Camden Gardiner, Kendall Franklin, Irisa Adams.

Mrs. Reeves — Nicholas Wood.

Fourth Grade

Mrs. Cockrell — Audrey Benner, Wesley Brown, Sonny Davis, Easton Dhume, Graycelenn Fillmore, Ciarrah Greene, Hayden Hamilton, Willie Leonard, Andrew Lugo, Lucy Ross, Anne Van Dyke, Kaylann Wait.

Mrs.Tite — Shaina Lee, Caleb Sova, Eethyn Retherford, Abigail Wood.

Fifth Grade

Mrs.Van Dyke — * Breslyn Lyons,* Maria Wagner, Nah`Khia Brown, Lucas Dettwiller, Haydn Faulconer, Kristian Roy, Kenley Royse, Luke Sanders, Mikenzi Seitz, Brooklyn Snyder, Jaxson Storts.

Miss Smith — *Jordyn Mitchell, Samuel Gray, Michael Lloyd, Cameron McCoy, Avery Miller, Gracelynn Ross, Lucas Warren, Mason Weil, Peyton Wood.

Perfect Attendance

Kindergarten

Miss Goolsby — Jacob Copas.

Mrs. Wagner —none.

First Grade

Mrs. Dean — Coraline Copas.

Mrs. Roe — Ezekiel Bell.

Second Grade

Mrs. Flowers — Kellan Lewis, Sabastian Ross.

Mrs. Priest — Emmett Storts.

Third Grade

Mrs. Edwards — none.

Mrs.Reeves — Emma Sova, Kysin Mussetter.

Fourth Grade

Mrs Cockrell — Wesley Brown, Lucy Ross, Anne Van Dyke.

Mrs. Tite — Caleb Sova, Emma Sweeney.

Fifth Grade

Miss Smith — Gracelynn Ross, Lucas Warren.

Mrs. VanDyke — Maria Wagner.

Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary.