Fairfield FFA hosts food etiquette program

The Fairfield FFA held an etiquette dinner recently. Leah Hawthorn came in to teach those in attendance about basic table etiquette. She is a certified Master Trainer through The Protocol School of Washington and has 35-plus years of experience. She has taught students from across the world including the United States; Cairo, Egypt; London, England; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Leimuiden, Netherlands; Canada; Mandaluyong, Philippines; Australia; Changuanas, Trinidad and Tobago; and Skopje, Macedonia. Members and supporters were taught about silverware placement, how and when to eat, and how to impress others at the dinner table.

The Fairfield FFA held an etiquette dinner recently. Leah Hawthorn came in to teach those in attendance about basic table etiquette. She is a certified Master Trainer through The Protocol School of Washington and has 35-plus years of experience. She has taught students from across the world including the United States; Cairo, Egypt; London, England; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Leimuiden, Netherlands; Canada; Mandaluyong, Philippines; Australia; Changuanas, Trinidad and Tobago; and Skopje, Macedonia. Members and supporters were taught about silverware placement, how and when to eat, and how to impress others at the dinner table. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Fairfield.jpg The Fairfield FFA held an etiquette dinner recently. Leah Hawthorn came in to teach those in attendance about basic table etiquette. She is a certified Master Trainer through The Protocol School of Washington and has 35-plus years of experience. She has taught students from across the world including the United States; Cairo, Egypt; London, England; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Leimuiden, Netherlands; Canada; Mandaluyong, Philippines; Australia; Changuanas, Trinidad and Tobago; and Skopje, Macedonia. Members and supporters were taught about silverware placement, how and when to eat, and how to impress others at the dinner table. Submitted photo