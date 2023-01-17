Lynchburg Lions hear presentation

The Lynchburg Lions Club held its regular meeting Jan. 9 at the Lions Building in Lynchburg. The club welcomed two guests from Highland District Hospital’s Pathways to Wellness program. The guest speakers were program director Patsi Dick and unit secretary Darlene Teague. They presented an informative program about various mental health issues and the services that are available to the public. Following the presentation the club conducted its regular business meeting. The annual candy sale will soon be completed but reduced-price candy is still available at both the Southern Hills Community Bank and Kratzer’s Pharmacy in Lynchburg. Pictured (l-r) are Teague, Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth and Dick.

