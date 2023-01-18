SOESC holds organizational meeting

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) had its organizational meeting on Jan. 17 at the SOESC Wilmington office.

Richard Peck was elected president of the board, succeeding Roy Hill. Dr. Norma Kirby was elected vice president for 2023. Ruth Ann Ruth was appointed to serve as the board’s legislative liaison.

Meeting dates, times and locations for future 2023 SOESC board meetings are as follows:

Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

March 28 at 6:30 p.m.

April 25 at 7 p.m.

May 23 at 7 p.m.

June 27 at 7 p.m.

July 25 at 7 p.m.

Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 at 70 p.m.

Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

Regular meetings are usually held at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center at the Clinton County office located at 3321 Airborne Rd., Wilmington, unless otherwise listed or announced in conformity with Ohio law.

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center serves school districts in Highland, Adams, Clinton and Fayette counties.

Submitted by Stephanie Huber, administrative asssistant to the superintendent, SOESC.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_SOESC.jpg Submitted photo