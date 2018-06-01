Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

May 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nicole Bailey, 46, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Alex Nichols, 47, of Hillsboro, was arrested for aggravated menacing and obstructing official business.

May 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nicole Bailey, 46, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

INCIDENT

A business on Harry Sauner Road called to report a shoplifter. A female had passed all points of sale without paying for $43.70 worth of merchandise. Through an investigation it was found the female was Khadijan Payne, 22, New Vienna. Payne was contacted by the police department to bring the merchandise back to the business. Payne returned the merchandise and was charged with theft.

May 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Abbie Baker, 34, Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Charles Burns, 31, Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Thomas D. Wilham, 21, Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

May 31

INCIDENTS

At approximately 12:23 a.m., the Hillsboro Police Department responded to the 400 block of North West Street to investigate a complaint of several juveniles that were in and out of the roadway. Upon arrival, several juveniles were located and found to be out past curfew. The juveniles were returned home and all information is being forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

At 1:34 a.m., the Hillsboro Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of North High Street. It was found that Justin M. Shelton, 21, Hillsboro was operating the vehicle and the female passenger was 14 years of age. Shelton was summonsed for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the passenger was cited for curfew.