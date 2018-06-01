Cooking out for customers

Volunteer chefs grill up burgers and hot dogs on Friday at Merchants National Bank’s Customer Appreciation Day in uptown Hillsboro. Merchants staff served roughly 1,050 people at the event and sent out about 150 to-go orders for local businesses, according to Bertha Hamilton, secretary to the chairman. Hamilton said the event is now in its 20th year. “We like to say thank you to our customers, and people who come through the line who aren’t customers,” she said. “We’re always looking for opportunities to serve the community.”

