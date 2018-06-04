Emery Facebook post conjures images from past

Maybe it was like looking into a crystal ball. Or maybe it was just because he always loved the weather. But whatever the reason, Ethan Emery thought a weather scene he drew that was published in The Times-Gazette 16 years ago when he was in the first grade was interesting enough to post on Facebook last week.

Maybe it’s because he graduated from Ohio University last month with a degree in meteorology.

“Here’s a #ThrowbackThursday! From The Times-Gazette newspaper from my hometown of Hillsboro back on March 14, 2002!” the 2013 Hillsboro High School graduate said in the post. “My first grade teacher submitted this photo that I had drawn of my school, Main Street Primary School! And it was under “Weather” of all things!!

“Maybe if the whole meteorology thing doesn’t work out, I could still be an artist.”

In the early 2000s, The Times-Gazette asked local teachers to have their elementary students draw a weather scene. The drawings were then submitted to the newspaper and one of them appeared on page 1 of the newspaper with each day’s weather forecast, along with the name of the artist and what school they attended.

Emery said he vaguely remembers creating the drawing for his first grade teacher, Ms. Partridge. He said his mother kept the newspaper clipping of the drawing, then gave it to him around the time he graduated from high school. He said it kept in a drawer and recently found it when he was packing things up in anticipation of moving somewhere for a job.

“I thought it was interesting because I knew since I was 6 years old that I wanted to be a weather reporter. I just love the weather and the science of it,” Emery said.

He is the son of Heath Emery of Hillsboro and Melissa Hammett of Charleston, S.C.

Ethan Emery said he has completed two internships – one at Fox 19 News in Cincinnati and another where his mother lives in South Carolina. He said that he is currently at home in Hillsboro, but is applying for jobs all over the country as a weather reporter and forecaster.

He said the internship at Fox 19 was especially interesting because he got to spend some time with meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.

“He was my hero as a kid, and to have him as a mentor made it all reality,” Emery said.

Emery said he’s ready to move anywhere for any kind of job as a meteorologist. And he said it was interesting coming across a weather drawing he made all those years ago.

“I thought like, hey, when I was a 6-year-old I drew this picture and at the time it was just something little, but now looking back it seems kind of like it was foreshadowing something,” he said.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

Emery https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Emery-mug-to-use-1.jpg Emery This weather drawing by then-first grader Ethan Emery was published in The Times-Gazette on March 14, 2002. Emery recently graduated from Ohio University with a degree in meteorology. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Weather-pic-1.jpg This weather drawing by then-first grader Ethan Emery was published in The Times-Gazette on March 14, 2002. Emery recently graduated from Ohio University with a degree in meteorology.

Former Hillsboro student has OU meteorology degree