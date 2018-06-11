Ever work at The Times-Gazette? Join us 6 p.m. June 18

As part of our 200th anniversary celebration, The Times-Gazette is inviting all past full-time and part-time employees, carriers, stringers (freelance writers and photographers), along with everyone who advertised with us or assisted us in any way over the years to join us at 6 p.m. Monday, June 18, for a big family photograph at our offices.

Beginning at around 10 a.m. that same day, the public is invited to an all-day open house celebration featuring food, punch and cake.

“Drop in and say hello on Monday, and join us in celebrating 200 years of The Times-Gazette,” said Gary Abernathy, publisher and editor.

Then, at 6 p.m. that same day, everyone with a connection to The Times-Gazette through the years will be asked to gather in front of the office for a big family portrait that will appear on the next day’s front page, with The Times-Gazette’s awning in the background – “even if you have to navigate past bulldozers, step over rubble and shuffle through gravel,” said Abernathy, referencing work being done on Governor Trimble Place.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, “we’ll squeeze everyone into our big conference room (which is the old Hillsboro Municipal Courtroom) and take the picture there,” said Abernathy.

The Times-Gazette was founded in 1818 by Moses Carothers, and the first newspaper rolled off the presses on June 18 of that year.

As Abernathy wrote in a recent column, “We don’t care if you once worked here but left the newspaper under less-than-ideal circumstances. We don’t care if you walked off the job in a huff and told someone where to go, or if you got fired, or if you just didn’t show up for work and never came back. If you were ever part of this newspaper, you’re invited and welcome.”

He added, “From the publishers, editors, reporters, ad reps and circulation personnel to kids who used to ride bikes and toss the paper onto people’s front porches (or into the bushes), everyone who has been affiliated in any way with this newspaper played an important role in keeping it alive from generation to generation.”

The invitation also applies to anyone who was ever associated with the Greenfield Daily Times.

Some old editions of the newspaper and other artifacts will be on display throughout the day in the conference room. Anyone who has historic items associated with the newspaper is asked to bring them in for the display, which will remain in place through the end of the month.

Questions can be directed at 937-393-3456, or email gabernathy@timesgazette.com.

