Highland County Commissioners hear CDBG projects

The Highland County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday held a second public hearing on projects being considered for nearly $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.

According to the hearing notice, the Ohio Development Services Agency and Office of Community Development notified the county it had been allocated $194,000 from the Community Development Block Grant Allocation Program, a federally funded program administered by the state.

The following projects will be considered for allocated CDBG funds:

* Jackson Township, Storer Lane street improvements, $68,950.

* Village of Greenfield, North Washington Street flood and drainage improvements, $56,250.

* Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District, equipment, $30,000.

The state will likely award funds for those projects in September, commission Clerk Nicole Oberrecht said.

The Village of Greenfield is also applying for competitive capital improvement CDBG funds — separate from the allocation program — for the same improvement project. Oberrecht said since that portion of the CDBG is competitive, it’s more challenging to win the funds.

Greenfield is applying for $361,250 in competitive funds, and the City of Hillsboro is applying for $470,000 for water and sewer infrastructure improvements on South East Street.

The first public hearing on the CDBG projects was held April 24.

In other business, the commissioners entered executive session to discuss economic development with Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin.

The commissioners also voted to vacate Carroll Lane effective June 6, and approved routine financial resolutions and contracts.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

From left to right, Highland County commissioners Jeff Duncan, Shane Wilkin and Terry Britton sit in session during their weekly meeting on Wednesday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_fcommish061318.jpg From left to right, Highland County commissioners Jeff Duncan, Shane Wilkin and Terry Britton sit in session during their weekly meeting on Wednesday. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Street improvements, fire equipment on list