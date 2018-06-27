Board keeps same lunch prices

Lunch prices at the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools for the 2018-19 school year will remain unchanged from last year’s prices.

The school board approved a number of items Tuesday including employment recommendations, appropriations for the approaching new fiscal year, and next school year’s lunch prices. Those prices are $2.25 for kindergarten through fifth grade, $2.50 for sixth through 12th grade, and 45 cents for milk.

Board members also approved 2018-19 temporary appropriations, as required by the state for submission to the county auditor by July 1. The total appropriations are $27.76 million. Smith said that the appropriations, advances and transfers for 2018 include things like $800,000 for athletic facilities and $2 million in capital improvements. He said the particular financial information submitted yearly is reviewed by the county auditor to ensure that school districts are not exceeding their appropriations.

The lunch prices and appropriations were approved as part of the school board’s consent agenda. Other items approved on that agenda included the resignation of Suzi Sharp, Buckskin Intervention/Functional Unit; entering into a personal service agreement with Reggie Williams for part-time EMIS coordinator for next school year as needed; student handbooks; and entering into an agreement with Wilson Consulting Services for a part-time Title 1 supervisor/federal programs coordinator for the coming school year.

Employment recommendations as approved by the board of education are: Leann Thieman, sixth grade math; Brooke Miller, Rainsboro Intervention Specialist; Bradley George, two-year contract; Amanda Raypole, bus driver; Dawn Stapleton, bus driver; Carolyn Arthurs, math department leader; Garett Blair, football assistant; Tim Bolender, boys basketball assistant; Jo Ellen Gossett, annual; Jarrod Haines, senior class adviser; April Leaverton, eighth grade volleyball; Nathan Luke, cross country assistant and boys track head coach; Jeana McNeal, girls swimming; Keith Penwell, seventh grade football; Vanessa Penwell, junior high football cheerleading; Dan Raike, assistant football; Steven Roble, boys track assistant; Travis Snyder, girls basketball assistant and football assistant; David Weaks, assistant band director; Joe Whitley, eighth grade football; Nicholas McNeal, track volunteer; Tyler Carman, soccer assistant; Howard Zody, football assistant; Taylor Alsop, volleyball; Blain Bergstrom, soccer assistant; Marcus Coleman, eighth grade football; Bradley George, boys swimming head coach; Ryan Olaker, boys basketball assistant and football assistant; Nick Smith, football assistant; Darrell Upp, summer weight room supervisor; Daniel Morris, girls bowling; Janelle Coleman, assistant football cheerleading volunteer; Jhaela Coleman, assistant volleyball volunteer; Ryan Faulconer, seventh grade football volunteer; George Douglas Gall, eighth grade football volunteer; Molly Rowe, soccer assistant volunteer; Ann Upp, and assistant football cheerleader volunteer.

In his brief report, board member Charley Roman said that the Ohio house has passed proposed legislation that would create a curriculum for the teaching of cursive writing in grades K-5. The matter now moves on to the state senate for its consideration.

In other business, the board convened in an executive session for the purposes of considering the employment of a public employee, but took no action on the matter after returning to open session.

The Greenfield School Board meets next in regular session on July 16 at 7 p.m. in the central office boardroom. The meetings are open to the public.

Angela Shepherd is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Greenfield Exempted Village Schools Board of Education members are pictured (l-r) at Tuesday’s meeting: Jason Allison, Sandy Free, Marilyn Mitchell and Charley Roman. Pictured to the far left is superintendent Joe Wills, and behind Mitchell is treasurer Joe Smith. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Grfld-board-pic-1.jpg Greenfield Exempted Village Schools Board of Education members are pictured (l-r) at Tuesday’s meeting: Jason Allison, Sandy Free, Marilyn Mitchell and Charley Roman. Pictured to the far left is superintendent Joe Wills, and behind Mitchell is treasurer Joe Smith.

